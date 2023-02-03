Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 3,390 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.99. 109,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.