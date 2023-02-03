Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 350,075 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,075 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 164,576 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

TAIL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 468,347 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

