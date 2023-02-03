Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Aflac by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 269,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,675. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

