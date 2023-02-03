Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 6,690 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Greif worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 22.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. 4,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,002. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967 and have sold 15,794 shares valued at $1,135,896. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

