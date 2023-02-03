Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,819. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.