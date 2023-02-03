Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.78. 75,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,094. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

