Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.80. 17,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.10. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $414.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

