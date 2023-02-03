Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 8,115 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 127,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

