Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PulteGroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 285,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

