Camden Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,033. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

