Camden Capital LLC Buys 2,358 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,411. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $412.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.86 and its 200-day moving average is $270.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.