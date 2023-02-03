Camden Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.49. 2,422,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,401. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

