Camden Capital LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,491,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,788,234. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

