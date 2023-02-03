Camden Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.