Camden Capital LLC Purchases 2,072 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 97,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 176,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,293,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,774,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
