Camden Capital LLC Purchases 74 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE HD traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.89. 1,462,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $367.46.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

