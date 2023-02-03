Camden Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.4% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $169.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,706. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $327.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.