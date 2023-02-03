Camden Capital LLC Sells 883 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,350,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.