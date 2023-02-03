Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $121.74. 1,327,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,293. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

