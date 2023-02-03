Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target to $15.00

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,030. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $531.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EZCORP by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

