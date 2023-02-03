Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.80 million-$889.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,522,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $34.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.