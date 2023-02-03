Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$34.63 and last traded at C$34.63. 12,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.