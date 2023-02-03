Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,140,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,551,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

