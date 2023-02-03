Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 5.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,518,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,883,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Cano Health Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

