Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

NYSE COF opened at $121.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

