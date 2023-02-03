Cardano (ADA) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.88 billion and $372.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.49 or 0.07084693 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00090712 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030357 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063802 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010594 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024783 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,431,262,324 coins and its circulating supply is 34,600,113,225 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
