Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 1.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 88,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.