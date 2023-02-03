CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.98. 4,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

CareCloud Company Profile

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $85,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

