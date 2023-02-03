CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 13,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
CareCloud Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.
CareCloud Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
