Casey’s General Stores, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $224.27 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

