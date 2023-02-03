Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $409.45 million and $6.58 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,475,582,044 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,628,551 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,473,656,844 with 10,722,829,335 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03623777 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $7,248,909.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

