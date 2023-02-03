CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDW. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Trading Up 1.5 %

CDW stock opened at $202.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $177.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $203.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Trading of CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in CDW by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

