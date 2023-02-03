CEEK VR Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $104.81 million and $10.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00223001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13077989 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,517,087.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

