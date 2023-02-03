CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.40 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $106.40 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00048542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00221778 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13077989 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,517,087.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

