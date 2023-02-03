CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.24. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,608,730 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
CEMIG Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
