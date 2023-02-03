CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.24. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,608,730 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

CEMIG Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the third quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CEMIG in the third quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.