Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.