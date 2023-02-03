Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Century Communities Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
Read More
