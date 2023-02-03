Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 62.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $446,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

