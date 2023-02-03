CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $130.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:CF opened at $85.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

