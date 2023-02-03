Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $606.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $541.00 to $606.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $412.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

