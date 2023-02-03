Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $27,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

