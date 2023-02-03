Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $15,107.66 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $15,107.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,525.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, William Garrett Gray sold 1,858 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $12,541.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 86,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,559. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

