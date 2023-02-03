Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $15,107.66 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $15,107.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,525.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, William Garrett Gray sold 1,858 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $12,541.50.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 86,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,559. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
