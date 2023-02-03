Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $227.91 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $943.99 million and $227.91 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,685,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

