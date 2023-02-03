Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $7.65 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

