Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.
Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:CIM opened at $7.65 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
