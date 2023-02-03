China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
Shares of CHHQF stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. China Hongqiao Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $0.92.
