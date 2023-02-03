Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,875.00 at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.54.

CMG stock opened at $1,689.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,502.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,535.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

