Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.03. 1,103,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

