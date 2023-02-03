Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

