Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.64 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.90. 2,287,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,466. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.