Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Cigna has raised its dividend payment by an average of 382.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cigna has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cigna to earn $24.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $301.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.