Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.
Cigna has raised its dividend payment by an average of 382.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cigna has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cigna to earn $24.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
Cigna stock opened at $301.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
