Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Lifted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,063,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $303.30. 374,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,257. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.92 and its 200-day moving average is $302.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.